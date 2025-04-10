O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 994 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in News by 2,392.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in News by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

News Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. News Co. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. News’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.