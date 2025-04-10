O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $575,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

USXF stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

