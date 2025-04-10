O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,365 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,696,000 after purchasing an additional 322,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Up 9.8 %

BankUnited stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.26%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti purchased 2,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,782 shares in the company, valued at $666,478.74. The trade was a 10.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

