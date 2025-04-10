O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,471,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,561,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,203,000 after acquiring an additional 292,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,974,000 after acquiring an additional 251,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 7.0 %

STAG stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.96.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.27%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

