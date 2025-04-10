O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,720,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 240,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $182,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FTS opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

