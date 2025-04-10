OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $3.80. OpGen shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 12,825 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get OpGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OpGen

OpGen Stock Performance

OpGen Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.