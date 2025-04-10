Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,386 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 696.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,597,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,945 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 5.8 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

