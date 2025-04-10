Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 296 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 5.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BATS:FJUN opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $877.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.58. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

