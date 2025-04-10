Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 7,064 Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 724.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortis Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.
Fortis Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.4324 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 72.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
