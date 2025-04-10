Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 884,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 181,714 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 221,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 203.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF alerts:

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CRPT opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.29. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.