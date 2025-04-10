Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in LG Display by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.67). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. On average, analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

