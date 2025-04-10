Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,127 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 199,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 54,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

