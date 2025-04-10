Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 183 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

