Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 685 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

FMAT opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $411.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.