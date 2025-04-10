Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 47.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Reliance by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Up 6.6 %

Reliance stock opened at $279.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $334.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

