Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio now owns 2,274,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 379,649 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 730.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 408,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 359,357 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth $6,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth $5,733,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $30.84 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $31.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

