Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.32. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $690,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,971.54. This represents a 60.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $36,156.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,822.19. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $986,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWTX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

