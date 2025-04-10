Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,697 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 48,767 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. 272 Capital LP boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 141.6% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 91,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

NYSE:MX opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

Further Reading

