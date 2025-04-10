Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $42.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

