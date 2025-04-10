Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,116 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.34% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAAX. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 504,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 124,376 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,921,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 417,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Trading Up 5.7 %

RAAX stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.68. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $30.82.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

