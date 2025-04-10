Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of STRL opened at $134.53 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $206.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

