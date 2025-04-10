Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JANX. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,107,000 after acquiring an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,883 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JANX shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 12.8 %

JANX opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 3.27.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,418,590.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,141,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,582,722.74. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $107,188.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,768.85. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

