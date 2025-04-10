Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Cactus by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Up 11.6 %

WHD opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

