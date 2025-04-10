Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,017,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472,238 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after buying an additional 6,819,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after buying an additional 2,804,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.