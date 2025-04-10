Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 893.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Progress Software by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,953.20. The trade was a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,163.93. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,193. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

