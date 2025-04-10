Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COCO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Vita Coco Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of COCO stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 814,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,629,081.14. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,206,715. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,410 shares of company stock worth $3,017,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

