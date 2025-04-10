Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 7.2 %

PXF stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.4633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.