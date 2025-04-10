Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161,697 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after buying an additional 98,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,866,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 103.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

