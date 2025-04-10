Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $174.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.48. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $159.99 and a one year high of $199.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.8556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

