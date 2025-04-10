Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 558.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Up 2.2 %

ALKS stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

