Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $251,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 8,623,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,854 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 522,597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,408,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,791,000 after acquiring an additional 573,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,513,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,859 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE BBD opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.08%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

