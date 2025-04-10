Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $259,000 in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 15.2 %

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

