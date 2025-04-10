Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 42.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 53.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 613,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 213,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 17.9 %

CCL stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.