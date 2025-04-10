Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 248,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 201,188 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 33,127 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,714,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

ICSH stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

