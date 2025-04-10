Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

