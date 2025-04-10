Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.62.

Boot Barn Stock Up 12.5 %

BOOT opened at $103.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.66. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

