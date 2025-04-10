Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at about $6,483,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 1,483.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 224,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

FER stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. Ferrovial SE has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

