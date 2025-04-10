Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,021,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,359,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,511,000 after buying an additional 264,383 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 398.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 291,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 232,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,821,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 141,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

