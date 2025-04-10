Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,503,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 947,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares during the period. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a market cap of $741.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

