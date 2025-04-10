Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $1,265,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of BBEU opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.89. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $64.68.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

