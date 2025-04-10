Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $48,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,594,000 after purchasing an additional 564,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,990,000 after purchasing an additional 159,870 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $7,705,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $7,126,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $82.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 651.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,862.50%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

