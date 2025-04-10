Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Delek US by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,065,000 after buying an additional 508,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 223,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 209,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Delek US Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of DK opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

