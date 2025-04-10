Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 20,081 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,081 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $78.42 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

