Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 211 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $470,535,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,876,000 after buying an additional 1,858,895 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,071,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

PPG Industries Trading Up 12.8 %

PPG opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $139.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

