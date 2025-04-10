Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 216 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Itron by 42.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Itron by 29.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.87 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $29,449.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,233.20. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

