Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 378 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,220,000. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,047,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,479,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,551,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,864,000 after acquiring an additional 143,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,193,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,777,000 after acquiring an additional 142,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.61 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.