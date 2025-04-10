Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 448 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,205,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,492,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,109,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,739,000 after buying an additional 296,570 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 321,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,549,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

