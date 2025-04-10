Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,544 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSFF. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,523,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,330,000 after acquiring an additional 751,548 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,388,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 248,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 95,154 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 242,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 31,288 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSFF stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $435.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.