Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 85 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $1,994,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $54,396,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Penumbra by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 122,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,498. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,341.14. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,236 shares of company stock worth $31,222,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $275.71 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 810.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.