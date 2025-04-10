Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,305 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,330.08. The trade was a 59.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.87. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

